After much deliberation, a decision has been made to shift the format of the 156th annual meeting of the Waseca County Horse Thief Detectives to a conference call on July 4.
For more than 150 years, the WCHTD has put the safety and wellbeing of its members at the forefront.
“There was no question we were moving forward with some form of annual meeting,” said President Scott Roemhildt. “We connected with members, community leaders and similar organizations across the country before deciding to do a conference call.”
The call will begin at 1 p.m. sharp on July 4, and will last approximately 45 minutes. Anyone interested in participating is asked to email Roemhildt at scott.w.roemhildt@gmail.com no later than noon on Friday, July 3, for call-in information and accompanying documents.
The Waseca County Horse Thief Detectives was organized in 1864 after a gang was caught stealing horses from a new settler in the area. Before justice could be served, the thieves broke jail and escaped. Local folks vowed not to let history repeat itself and formed the local protective organization. Since its inception, not a single stolen horse has been unrecovered! The WCHTD is the longest running organization of its kind west of the Mississippi River, and boasts members from all 50 states and at least 18 countries. A lifetime membership is still only $3.