The Clean River Partners Board of Directors is seeking volunteers to serve on its Board of Directors and committees. Board members serve a three-year term, starting in June. Committee members sign up to help with planning community events, budgets, and other aspects of a nonprofit clean water organization.
Board members must:
• Be a current member of Clean River Partners
• Live or work in the Cannon River Watershed.
• Support the mission of Clean River Partners
Clean River Partners is an environmental non-profit based in Northfield, dedicated to inspiring people and organizations to value, protect and improve the Cannon River Watershed’s land and water.
For more information, contact Executive Director Kristi Pursell at kristi@cleanriverpartners.org or at 507-786-3913.