Student Council kids worked on April 1 to clean the grounds around the High School, Intermediate School, and Hartley. Pictured: Josh Harrison, Jaidence Medina, and Lindsey Kopetzki
Student Council

Student Council kids worked on April 1 to clean the grounds around the High School, Intermediate School, and Hartley. Pictured: Samantha Azure, Tricia Cox, and Evelyn O'Brien.

