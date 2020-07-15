Northwoods Animal Tales
Discover how Bear lost his tail and why Rabbits have long ears. Storyteller and COMPAS instructor Kevin Strauss intersperses the stories with biology and ecology information about the animals in the stories. This free storytelling event begins at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21 via Zoom and is geared for all ages. Register by July 20 at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/summer.
Kevin Strauss is an award-winning author and storyteller, using stories to entertain, educate and inspire children and adults for more than a decade. Kevin received his Bachelor’s Degree in Environmental Biology/Creative Writing at Beloit College in Wisconsin, as well as a Master’s Degree in Curriculum and Instruction at Northern Illinois University. He is the author of three books—Tales with Tails: Storytelling the Wonders of the Natural World, Loon and Moon, and The Song of the Wolf.
These events are made possible in part by the voters of Minnesota through a grant provided by the Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Fairytale and Folklore Festival: Renée Ahdieh Author Event
Renée Ahdieh (author of The Wrath and the Dawn, Flame in the Mist, and The Beautiful) will be interviewed about her books, how she reimagined The Arabian Nights, and how she gets inspired by legends and folklore at Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System’s Fairytale and Folklore Festival. This event will be held online via Zoom on Wednesday, July 22 at 7 p.m. Register at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/festival.
Presented by Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System. The Festival is made possible in part by funding from the Minnesota Department of Education through a Library Services and Technology Act [LS-00-19-0024-19] grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
The Yeti and the Lama Storywalk
Meet the legendary Yeti as part of at Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System’s Fairytale and Folklore Festival between noon-4 p.m. on Saturday, July 25 in Legion Park in Le Sueur. At this socially-distanced event, pages from The Yeti and the Jolly Lama: A Tale of Friendship by Lama Surya Das will be installed along an outdoor path in the park. As readers stroll along the path, they will be directed to the next page in the story. The story will be enhanced by Minneapolis artist Christopher Lutter-Gardella, who brings the pages alive through props, activities, and surprises.
