Walk through a trickster tale as part of at Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System’s Fairytale and Folklore Festival between 3-7 p.m. Thursday, June 18 in Legion Park in Le Sueur. At this socially-distanced event, pages from Anansi and the Moss-Covered Rock by Eric A. Kimmel will be installed along an outdoor path in the park. As readers stroll along the path, they will be directed to the next page in the story. The story will be enhanced by Le Sueur Public Library Branch Librarian Dianne Pinney, who brings the pages alive through props, activities, and surprises.
The Fairytale and Folklore Festival features a who's who of fairytale and folktale authors and illustrators ready to share their stories and craft. Connect to these stories through enhanced story walks, a shadow puppet performance and workshop, book clubs, ukelele sing-a-longs, craft projects, and more.
Presented by Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System. The Festival is made possible in part by funding from the Minnesota Department of Education through a Library Services and Technology Act [LS-00-19-0024-19] grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.