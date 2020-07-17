Elysian Area Library, Janesville Public Library, Le Center Public Library, Le Sueur Public Library, Montgomery Public Library, New Richland Public Library, Waseca Public Library, and Waterville Public Library will open for 15-minute browsing appointments and 30-minute computer appointments on a limited basis starting Monday, July 20.
Community members should call their local library to schedule their appointment. Masks will be required while in the library buildings. The meeting room, bathrooms, water fountains, newspaper browsing, and seating (other than at the computers) will not be available at this time in an abundance of caution for our communities and staff due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Curbside delivery will continue to be available to those who wish to use it.
Waldorf Public Library will continue to be closed due to their building capacity, but will continue to offer curbside and home delivery,
To continue to serve patrons during this time, the library system added a significant amount of new school-age content to the online collection of e-books and e-audiobooks available at OverDrive and Libby (the mobile app). Library patrons can also use their library cards to access Creativebug craft and art classes.
The library system is holding online events. Registration is required for these events through the library system’s website at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/summer.