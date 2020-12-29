Get Lit Subscription Boxes for Tween and Teens
Tweens and teens can check out a box of books and book-themed swag every month. Library staff will hand select books based on the subscriber’s unique reading interests. Subscription boxes can be picked up curbside or be delivered and the books and the box can be returned with regular library materials each month. Subscribers can keep the swag. Geared for ages 10-18.
Available at Le Sueur Public Library and Waseca Public Library. Subscribe to this service at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getlit
Author Event: Cindy Wilson
Author Cindy Wilson will speak about her book The Beautiful Snow: The Ingalls Family, the Railroads, and the Hard Winter of 1880-81. Laura Ingalls Wilder’s novel The Long Winter beautifully details the dramatic events of a winter of never ending blizzards leading to railroad blockades that all but cut off fledgling communities. Pulling from regional newspaper articles, Cindy Wilson’s The Beautiful Snow weaves the historical record around and through Wilder’s fictionalized account.
This event will be held online via Zoom on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. Register at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.
Yeti Expedition Grab-and-Go Pack
This pack provides all kids need to explore and track down a yeti. It includes The Intrepid Explorer’s Manual for All Things Yeti, a personal exploration journal to chronicle adventures, a yeti craft, and a torch project. Geared for ages 7-12.
Available at all Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System libraries. Register for the kit at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered. Good while supplies last.
Finger Knitting Grab-and-Go Kit
Create two fun finger knitting projects with additional projects to complete using your new skills. Geared for ages 5+.
Available at all Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System libraries. Register for the kit at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered. Good while supplies last.
Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System Now Circulating Chromebooks and Mobile Hotspots
Patrons can now stop by Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System libraries to check out a Chromebook and Wi-Fi hotspot at all nine libraries. Community members can check out these devices to attend virtual meetings, apply for jobs, connect with loved ones, or explore the internet.
Grants from Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation and CARES Act funds added 18 Chromebooks to the Library System’s collection. Chromebooks are laptops that run on a Google operating system.
The Library System has increased its hotspot collection to include 71 devices available to check out thanks to grants from Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, E. F. Johnson Foundation, Rosenau Legacy of Angels Endowment Fund, Waseca Area Foundation Better Days Fund, and CARES Act funds. A hotspot allows users to connect to the internet anywhere on any wireless-enabled device, such as a laptop, tablet, smartphone, or printer. Up to 15 devices can connect to the hotspot at one time and there are no data plan fees or data limits.
Enabling library users to take the internet home offers a number of benefits to the community, such as providing internet options to rural areas with poor or no broadband coverage, additional wireless bandwidth for households who are distance learning or working from home, better access to healthcare through improved virtual visits, and access to community members who cannot afford internet service.
These devices are available to library patrons ages 18+ living in Waseca and Le Sueur counties and can be borrowed for three weeks. At this time, users won’t be able to renew the devices, as the Library System wants as many patrons as possible to gain access to the devices.