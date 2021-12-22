On December 1st, Brad and Trudi Connors along with the iWealth team presented a check to the Waseca Area Neighborhood Service Center, for the money raised during the iWealth 2021 Holiday Food Drive. Community donations totaled $6,708 and combined with the $3,000 donation from the iWealth Foundation, the total amount raised was $9,708.00.
Brad said, “The Food Drive was started several years ago by asking iWealth clients and the local community for monetary donations to provide the food necessary for local families to enjoy a Christmas meal. We saw there was a need to have this provided at this time of year”
Brad and Trudi Connors donated $3,000 through the iWealth Foundation. One percent of iWealth’s net profits go into the foundation annually.
The funds raised will be used to provide Christmas meals for over 178 local area families. Food baskets will be packed Dec. 17th by Waseca High School students and other volunteers and will be distributed Dec. 18 th with help from Scouts BSA Troop 85. Excess funds will be used to help support the WANSC Backpack Program. The Backpack Program provides meals to over 144 local children each week.
More than 58 families and business donated to the drive this year. This is the twelfth consecutive year iWealth has sponsored the Holiday Food Drive, gathering donations of more than $96,491 throughout the years.
Brad said, “At iWealth, one of our core values is to support our community, and we feel that is more important than ever. We are once again humbled by the community’s support of this worthy cause.”