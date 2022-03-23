Learn how to start composting at Elysian Area Library on Monday, April 4 at 6 p.m. A naturalist from Ney Nature Center will walk you through not only why it’s important, but also how to compost your food scraps and yard waste in a way that will get you the best soil in the neighborhood. Free.
Signs and Symbols
Teens will find out what horoscopes, crystals, flowers, and more can reveal about themselves at Waterville Public Library on Monday, April 4 at 6 p.m. Teens will also learn about how signs and symbols have been used in storytelling and history. Exclusively for ages 13-18. Free.
Level Up: Paper Plane Science
Kids can build different kinds of paper airplanes and test them scientifically to see which one is the best at Waldorf Public Library on Wednesday, April 6 at 4 p.m. This free event is geared for ages 7-12.
My Little Pony Party
Travel to Ponyville for jewel jars, cutie marks, an apple picking game, friendship, and more at Janesville Public Library on Thursday, April 7 at 4 p.m. This free event is geared for ages 5+.
Level Up: 3Doodlers
Doodle in the air! Create projects in 3D with this cool pen by drawing whatever you like or using molds to create ready-to-make projects New Richland Public Library on Thursday, April 7 at 5:30 p.m. This free event is geared for families.
Lego Club
Kids ages 7-12 are invited to join Montgomery Public Library’s creative Lego-building club. This month’s Lego Club event will be held on Thursday, April 7 th at 6:30 p.m. Each event will have a theme to inspire and Legos to build with. Space is limited and registration is required. Please call 507-364-7615 to register for this free event.
Action Figure Terrariums
Teens will create adorable tiny environments for their mini action figures at Le Sueur Public Library on Friday, April 8 at 1 p.m. This free event is exclusively for ages 13-18.