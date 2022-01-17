Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to valleyeditor@apgsomn.com.
Wednesday, Jan 19
Waseca Lions Club • 12 p.m., Pizza Ranch, 212 17th Ave NE, Waseca.
Bingo • 12:30 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St., Waseca.
R-Kids • 7 p.m., Beschnett Building Basement, 212 15th Ave NE, Waseca.
Thursday, Jan 20
Second Childhood Doll Club of Waseca • 2 p.m., Waseca Highway Building, 1495 5th St SE, Waseca. Call 835-2131
Waseca Rotary Club • 12-1 p.m., Waseca Lakeside Club, 37160 Clear Lake Dr, Waseca.
Monday, Jan 24
2021 Community Awards Banquet • 5-7:30 p.m., Starfire Event Center, 206 2nd Ave SW, Waseca. Come celebrate all of the people that have given so much to Waseca in 2021. A surprise award to be announced at the end of the night.$35.
Thursday, Jan 27
Tuscan Lodge No 77 • 7 p.m., Masonic Temple, 831 3rd Ave NE, Waseca.
Saturday, Jan 29
72nd Annual Sleigh & Cutter Festival • 12 a.m., Toner’s Lake vintage ride: Registration from 9-11 a.m. Contact Marissa 507-461-4501 or Mark 507-835-5480. Annual Mike Filzen Memorial poker run: Registration 11 a.m. at Boathouse Grill & Bar. Ride noon– 6 p.m., 7 stops. Contact Jake 507-835-2510
Tuesday, Feb 01
Waseca County Board • 9:30 a.m., Commissioner’s Conference Room, 300 N. State St, Waseca.
Medicare Training Sessions • 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.
Club Picasso • 4:30-5:45 p.m., Waseca Art Center, 200 N State St, Waseca. Explore drawing techniques. Sketchbook and drawing pencil kit will be provided. Grades 4-6.$10. http://www.wasecaartcenter.org.
Waseca City Council • 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 508 S. State St, Waseca.
Blooming Grove Township Board • 7 p.m., Blooming Grove Township Hall, 41015 150th St, Waseca.
Wednesday, Feb 02
Waseca Lions Club • 12 p.m., Pizza Ranch, 212 17th Ave NE, Waseca.
Thursday, Feb 03
Waseca Rotary Club • 12-1 p.m., Waseca Lakeside Club, 37160 Clear Lake Dr, Waseca.
Monday, Feb 07
Potluck • 12:30 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St.
Waseca Blue Jay Booster Club • 7 p.m., Waseca High School, 1717 2nd St NW. In the Media Center
Tuesday, Feb 08
Medicare Training Sessions • 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.
Wednesday, Feb 09
Pfeffer • 1 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St.
Thursday, Feb 10
Bingo and Supper • 4-6 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St.
Tuscan Lodge No 77 • 7 p.m., Masonic Temple, 831 3rd Ave NE, Waseca.
Waseca SWCD Board of Supervisors meeting • 6:30 p.m., SWCD Offices, 300 N. State St., Waseca. 507-835-0603
Monday, Feb 14
Stroke Support Group • 6:01 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System, 501 N. State St., Waseca. Conference Rm. C. Call 507-781-8289
Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library Board • 6:30 p.m., Waseca Public Library, 408 N. State St, Waseca.
VFW Post 1642 Auxiliary • 7 p.m., Waseca VFW Post 1642, 113 E. Elm Ave, Waseca.
Waseca Co. Ag. Society • 7 p.m., Waseca County Fairgrounds, Waseca. East Gray Building
Tuesday, Feb 15
Waseca County Board • 9:30 a.m., Commissioner’s Conference Room, 300 N. State St, Waseca.
Waseca Women of Today • 6:30 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St.
Hope Chapter No. 34 Order of Eastern Star • 7:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, 831 3rd Ave NE, Waseca.
Wednesday, Feb 16
Waseca Lions Club • 12 p.m., Pizza Ranch, 212 17th Ave NE, Waseca.
Bingo • 12:30 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St., Waseca.
R-Kids • 7 p.m., Beschnett Building Basement, 212 15th Ave NE, Waseca.
Thursday, Feb 17
Second Childhood Doll Club of Waseca • 2 p.m., Waseca Highway Building, 1495 5th St SE, Waseca. Call 835-2131
Waseca Rotary Club • 12-1 p.m., Waseca Lakeside Club, 37160 Clear Lake Dr, Waseca.
Monday, Feb 21
Healthy/Happy Babies Clinic • 12:30 p.m., Family Education Center, 501 E. Elm Ave, Waseca.
Waseca Crisis Center Support Group • 6:30 p.m., Waseca Crisis Center, 105 S. State St. Call Tina or Stacy 835-7828
Waseca Co. DFL • 7 p.m., Waseca County East Annex, 300 N. State St., Waseca.
MS Support Group • 7 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System, 501 N. State St., Waseca. Conference Rm A. Call Cindy 833-4003
Thursday, Feb 24
Tuscan Lodge No 77 • 7 p.m., Masonic Temple, 831 3rd Ave NE, Waseca.
Tuesday, Mar 01
Waseca County Board • 9:30 a.m., Commissioner’s Conference Room, 300 N. State St, Waseca.
Medicare Training Sessions • 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.
Club Picasso • 4:30-5:45 p.m., Waseca Art Center, 200 N State St, Waseca. Explore drawing techniques. Sketchbook and drawing pencil kit will be provided. Grades 4-6.$10. http://www.wasecaartcenter.org.
Waseca City Council • 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 508 S. State St, Waseca.
Blooming Grove Township Board • 7 p.m., Blooming Grove Township Hall, 41015 150th St, Waseca.
Wednesday, Mar 02
Waseca Lions Club • 12 p.m., Pizza Ranch, 212 17th Ave NE, Waseca.