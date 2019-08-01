The Waseca Art Center announced that Esther Marcella and Michelle Roche will be coming to the Waseca Art Center to co-host the Event Horizon Variety Show on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 7-8 p.m.
Event Horizon is free, with tips and mature audiences strongly encouraged. The event will be on the upper level of the Art Center in the Schultz Auditorium. Come join WAC and some extraordinarily talented performers and artists for a night of eclectic entertainment!
Esther Marcella is an experienced Variety Show host and multi-talented artist, and Michelle Roche, an actress and comedian, previously worked on “Play with Your Food,” a show where fine dining and comedy meet. Esther hosted the Spice of Life Variety Show for 9½ years and is excited to launch Event Horizon right here in Waseca.
Esther, who has a diverse career in the arts, grew up in Mankato, attending MNSU. Like Arts Center Executive Director Andrew Breck, Esther is also the recipient of an Emerging Artist Grant from PRLAC and the McKnight foundation. Previously, as a playwright and performer, her work has been featured at the Fringe Festival in Minnesota, and she has been featured on the Guest Playwright Series. She is currently creating films and content for YouTube that promote self-acceptance and living in the moment.