Listed below are the 4-H youth who received recognition for their project work at the 2021 Waseca County Fair in the dairy and dog shows:
Beef show results – Thursday, July 15
Grand Champion Registered Breeding Beef Heifer – Liah Adams, Janesville jacks & Jills
Reserve Champion Registered Breeding Beef Heifer – Grace Britton, Janesville Jacks & Jills
Grand Champion Commercial Breeding Beef Heifer – Payden Loverink, Vista Busy Bees
Reserve Champion Commercial Breeding Beef Heifer– Lukas Loverink, Vista Busy Bees
Grand Champion Cow/Calf Pair – Addison Kelm, Clover Clan
Grand Champion Market Beef Steer – Abigail Miller, Janesville Jacks & Jills
Reserve Champion Market Beef Steer – Payden Loverink, Vista Busy Bees
Grand Champion Market Beef Heifer – Susie Kuhns, Riverside Ramblers
Grand Champion Dairy Steer Prospect Calf – Hadley Roeker, Waldorf Peppy Peppers
Reserve Champion Dairy Steer Prospect Calf – Jacob Harguth, Riverside Ramblers
Grand Champion Dairy Steer – Ashley Haefs, Homegrown Explorers
Grand Champion Beef Prospect Calf – Sydney Koziolek, Janesville Jacks & Jills
Reserve Champion Beef Prospect Calf – Stranton Oftedahl, Waldorf Peppy Peppers
Grand Champion Heifer Prospect Calf – Hadley Roeker, Waldorf Peppy Peppers
Reserve Champion Heifer Prospect Calf – Ryan Harguth, Riverside Ramblers
Grand Champion Senior Beef Interview – Grace Britton, Janesville Jacks & Jills
Reserve Champion Senior Beef Interview – Stranton Oftedahl, Waldorf Peppy Peppers
Grand Champion Intermediate Beef Interview – Karley Hamilton, Clover Clan
Reserve Champion Beef Interview – Addison Kelm, Clover Clan
Grand Champion Junior Beef Interview – Ryan Harguth, Riverside Ramblers
Reserve Champion Junior Beef Interview – Jacob Harguth, Riverside Ramblers
Grand Champion Senior Beef Showmanship – Grace Britton, Janesville Jacks & Jills
Reserve Champion Senior Beef Showmanship – Abigail Miller, Janesville Jacks & Jills
Grand Champion Intermediate Beef Showmanship – Olivia Johnson, Vista Busy Bees
Reserve Champion Intermediate Beef Showmanship – Lukas Loverink, Vista Busy Bees
Grand Champion Junior Beef Showmanship – Liah Adams, Janesville Jacks & Jills
Reserve Champion Junior Beef Showmanship – Hadley Roeker, Waldorf Peppy Peppers
Dog show results – Saturday, July 10 and Sunday, July 11
Grand Champion Elementary Agility – Brooke Jahr, Waldorf Peppy Peppers
Grand Champion Intermediate Agility – Bailey Hodgkins, Clover Clan
Reserve Champion Intermediate Agility – Madelynn Smith, Janesville Jacks & Jills
Grand Champion Jumpers 2 Agility – Madelynn Smith, Janesville Jacks & Jills
Grand Champion Jumpers 3 Agility – Bailey Hodgkins, Clover Clan
Grand Champion Obedience Foundation – Mikayla Lewer, Riverside Ramblers
Reserve Champion Obedience Foundation – August Bethke, Vista Busy Bees
Grand Champion Obedience Beginner – Christopher Hopper, Riverside Ramblers
Reserve Champion Obedience Beginner – Brooke Jahr, Waldorf Peppy Peppers
Grand Champion Graduate Beginner Obedience – Madelynn Smith, Janesville Jacks & Jills
Grand Champion Graduate Novice Obedience – Bailey Hodgkins, Clover Clan
Grand Champion Foundation Rally – Eliza Sankovitz, Homegrown Explorers
Reserve Champion Foundation Rally – KayleeAhna Berg, Janesville Jacks & Jills
Grand Champion Pre-Novice Rally – Christopher Hopper, Riverside Ramblers
Grand Champion Novice Rally – Madelynn Smith, Janesville Jacks & Jills
Grand Champion Advanced Rally – Bailey Hodgkins, Clover Clan
Reserve Champion Novice Junior Showmanship – Mikayla Lewer, Riverside Ramblers
Grand Champion Novice Senior Showmanship – Eliza Sankovitz, Homegrown Explorers
Grand Champion Open Junior Showmanship – Sydney Lewer, Riverside Ramblers
Reserve Champion Open Junior Showmanship – KayleeAhna Berg, Janesville Jacks & Jills
Grand Champion Open Senior Showmanship – Christopher Hopper, Riverside Ramblers
Reserve Champion Open Senior Showmanship – Madelynn Smith, Janesville Jacks & Jills
Grand Champion Dog Interview (All Grades) – Bailey Hodgkins, Clover Clan
Reserve Champion Dog Interview (All Grades) – Christopher Hopper Riverside Ramblers