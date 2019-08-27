Waseca Public Library

The Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System has a number of events planned at its libraries from Sept. 4 through Nov. 27.

New Richland Public Library

Pete the Cat Hits New Richland Public Library

Celebrate Eric Litwin’s Pete the Cat series with games, stories, and cool shoes at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 5. Free and geared for ages 7 and up.

Waseca Public Library

Romp and Rhyme Fall Storytimes

Waseca Public Library will hold Baby Lapsit storytimes on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. for ages 0 to 3 from September 4 to October. Preschool storytimes will be held on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. for ages 4 to 7 from October 23 to November 27. From puppets to pumping music, from bubble machines to banging bands, these are not your average story time. The Library uses movement, STEAM activities, curiosity, imaginative play and active learning to keep kids engaged. Free and open to the public.

