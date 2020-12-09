This year the Waseca Art Center is moving it’s largest exhibit of the year online.
“Many factors have led to the decision to move the Annual All School Exhibit to an online platform this year,” says Andrew Breck, Artistic Director of the Waseca Art Center. “It’s our largest, most fun and best show of the year - but with everyone’s schedules being turned upside down and with us not hosting our traditional opening receptions - it’s in our community’s best interest to adapt to a new platform” Breck states.
Any grade school student in Waseca County is encouraged to visit the Art Center’s website, www.wasecaartcenter.org and click on the “All School Virtual Exhibit 2020” tab to create an account and upload a picture of their art to the online gallery. Parents may also email images to info@WasecaArtsCouncil.org through the end of the year.
This will be an ongoing project. Students are encouraged to show any recent artwork, specifically if it relates to their life during the pandemic.
The Waseca Art Center galleries and gift shop are open. Exhibiting artists are recent PLRAC Emerging Artist, Brad Donner with is exhibit “The People.” And local artist Steve DeLaitsch with new work from Waseca County and Norway. Hours of operation are Wednesday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Thursday through Friday from noon-7 p.m., as well as Saturdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. throughout December.
