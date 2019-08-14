The Waseca Heritage Preservation Commission will have an open house on Monday, August 19.
The open house is from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers.
Over the last two years the HPC has worked endlessly to get Waseca’s Downtown on the National Register of Historic Places and it is almost there. This open house is an opportunity for anyone who may have questions about what it means to be a historic district to get their questions answered.
The community will have the chance to discuss and learn about Downtown Historic Districts. People will also be able to learn about the HPC, tourism benefits, tax credits and more.