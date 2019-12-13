Dear friends,
Hope you are doing well. With the Christmas approaching in a fast pace, I believe you are getting ready for the biggest celebration. In the process of preparing for the celebration do not forget the main reason for this celebration which is Christ.
One day when I was watching the news, I witnessed a video. In the news sometimes they play some viral videos which is trending at that time. Sometimes they are funny, sometimes they are emotional, sometimes they are social awareness related. The one I am talking about was one of a funny kind of video.
The video was like this. Some government officials were trying to demolish a big complex building. It was a multi-storied building. The demolition of that big structure should have been a big and exciting event for the people around there. They were given warning to go little away from the event spot so that there is not any kind of accidents. The people came out of their houses both to be safe from any unexpected danger and to witness the demolition of that great structure.
Among those people who were gathered to watch the event, there was a lady who was also waiting to witness what was going to happen. She had her pet dog with her, too. The dog was playing and pulling her around. This lady had her cellphone to capture the demolition. Maybe she wanted to take a picture or even a video of that event. When she was trying to focus the cellphone camera to take the picture, the dog was pulling her. She had a hard time keeping the dog at bay while focusing on the structure being demolished. The dog kept pulling her and she had to turn to the dog to pull the dog back to keep it still. The very moment she turned away and struggling with the dog, the building collapsed. After getting the dog under control, she turned back to take the picture of the demolition. And by this time the building was completely down. She missed the exciting scene completely. Her face expressed very vividly that she was upset because she could not capture the event.
This is what sometimes happens in our life, too. We try to keep ourselves focused on God. We try to keep close relationship with God. We try to keep God as the priority. But at the same time, we have a lot of other pet dogs with us, too. These “pet dogs” are something that seems to be some important things. But what happens is without us knowing we tend to give more importance to the “pet dogs” than we give to God. Ultimately, we lose what we thought we need to possess. It is a pathetic condition of the human beings most times because of our confused state of mind and heart.
This may be very true in this season of Christmas. As I said earlier, we try to get very prepared to celebrate the solemn feast of the birth of Jesus. But in this extravagant mode of preparation, we tend to forget to sense the need of preparing ourselves for the real birth of Jesus. We are mostly obsessed with material preparations like sending cards, buying and packing gifts, and giving them away, decorating the house, buying new dresses, preparing good meals, cookies and desserts and lot of different things like these. But the ultimate purpose of the feast is lost. That is a big loss for us.
What profit is that if we do all these preparations and do not really receive the child Jesus into our homes and hearts for lack of true preparation? Nothing.
Let us then, try to prepare ourselves to receive the Christ into our hearts. May the remaining time of this advent be used sufficiently and effectively to prepare ourselves for the greatest of feasts.
God bless,
Yours sincerely in Christ Jesus,
Fr. A. Antony.