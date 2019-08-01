A night for community members and officials to unite with a common purpose.
The Waseca Police Department's annual Night to Unite celebration will again be held at the Waseca Water Park on Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 5-7 p.m.
Night to Unite is put on to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness as well as strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships. The police department stated on Facebook that it is also a night to send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
The event will include free admission to the Water Park and a food drive for the Waseca Area Neighborhood Service Center. Grilled hot dogs, giant freeze pops and water will be provided at no cost. There will also be tours of emergency vehicles, games and activities, visits with local officials and a drawing for a girl and a boy bike package.
North Memorial Air Care will be landing a helicopter at about 5 p.m. at the baseball field next to the water park, weather and call dependent. The Police Department is encouraging the community to bring a non-perishable food item or monetary donation for the Waseca Area Neighborhood Service Center food shelf.