Mediacom Senior Manager and Waseca resident Theresa Sunde has been appointed by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan to serve a four-year term on the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband.
The purpose of the Task Force is to advise the executive and legislative branches on policies to help ensure every Minnesotan has access to high-speed broadband.
Sunde is the one member of the 14-person Task Force whose professional career has been in the cable industry. She is a senior manager for Mediacom, a company that offers Gigabit internet speeds to residents and businesses in more than 180 small and mid-sized communities throughout Minnesota.
Sunde has worked in the cable telecommunications industry for 23 years. She is responsible for government relations in Minnesota and three other states where Mediacom offers advanced broadband services.
“Theresa is passionate about ensuring that all Minnesotans have access to high-speed broadband, no matter their zip code,” said Anna Boroff, executive director of the Minnesota Cable Communications Association (MCCA). “She will drive sound public policy as she continues to champion broadband technology needs for residents and businesses in all areas of our state.”
Sunde is a long-time board member for the MCCA. Last year she was selected by the association to receive its top recognition, the 2018 Distinguished Service Award. She previously earned the “Women in Cable Television Spirit Award” by the Midwest chapter of Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT).