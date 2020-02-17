The Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System has a number of events planned at its libraries Feb. 24 through Feb. 28.
Elysian Area Library
Level Up: Stop-Motion Legos
Create your own Lego movie using iPads and Legos on Wednesday, February 26th at 4:30 p.m. Registration required. This free event is geared for ages 7-12. Due to limited space, registration is required. Stop by the Library to register or call 507-267-4411.
Janesville Public Library
Level Up: Sonic Pi
Create music with numbers. Participants will use the Sonic Pi program to play with sounds on Thursday, February 27th at 5 p.m. This free event is geared for ages 7-12. Due to limited space, registration is required. Stop by the Library to register or call 507-234-6605.
Le Sueur Public Library
Level Up: Rolling Robots
Code our Spheros (rolling robots) to move, then compete in a Sphero tournament at Le Sueur Public Library on Friday, February 28th at 10 a.m. Registration required. This free event is geared for ages 7-12. No coding experience necessary. Stop by the Library to register or call 507-665-2662.
New Richland Public Library
Level Up: Paper Plane Science
Kids can build different kinds of paper airplanes and test them scientifically to see which one is the best on Monday, February 24th at 5 p.m. This free event is geared for ages 7-12.
Waldorf Public Library
The Dot Art Party for Families
Make your mark on Thursday, February 27th at 4 p.m. The Dot is the story of a caring teacher who dares a doubting student to trust in her own abilities by being brave enough to “make her mark”. What begins with a small dot on a piece of paper becomes a breakthrough in confidence and courage, which has gone on to inspire countless children and adults around the globe. Try out these simple art projects that encourage creativity at our family-friendly event. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Free and geared for kids ages 8+.
Waseca Public Library
Osmo Play Day
Discover the fun. Parents pair up with their kids for these hands-on basic coding, learning with technology, and creative activities from 10 am-noon on Friday, February 28th.
Teen Book Club
Teens are invited to read Sadie by Courtney Summers and then discuss the novel at the Teen Book Club meeting while eating delicious breakfast treats. Stop by Waseca Public Library to pick up a copy of the book. Book club begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 28th at Lush Cakes.