Thursday, Feb 24

Tuscan Lodge No 77 • 7 p.m., Masonic Temple, 831 3rd Ave NE, Waseca.

Friday, Feb 25

Senior Center card games • 12:15 p.m., Waseca Area Senior Center, 308 N State St., Waseca. Bridge begins at 12:15 p.m. and 500 at 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Mar 01

Waseca County Board • 9:30 a.m., Commissioner's Conference Room, 300 N. State St, Waseca.

Medicare Training Sessions • 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.

Club Picasso • 4:30-5:45 p.m., Waseca Art Center, 200 N State St, Waseca. Explore drawing techniques. Sketchbook and drawing pencil kit will be provided. Grades 4-6.$10. http://www.wasecaartcenter.org.

Blooming Grove Township Board • 7 p.m., Blooming Grove Township Hall, 41015 150th St, Waseca.

Waseca City Council • 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 508 S. State St, Waseca.

Wednesday, Mar 02

Waseca Lions Club • 12 p.m., Waseca Lakeside Club, 37160 Clear Lake Dr, Waseca.

Thursday, Mar 03

Waseca Rotary Club • 12-1 p.m., Waseca Lakeside Club, 37160 Clear Lake Dr, Waseca.

Friday, Mar 04

Senior Center card games • 12:15 p.m., Waseca Area Senior Center, 308 N State St., Waseca. Bridge begins at 12:15 p.m. and 500 at 1 p.m.

Sunday, Mar 06

Brunch & silent auction • 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church - Waseca, 31184 Wilton River Rd., Waseca. Brunch can be sit down or to go. Auction closes at 1 p.m. Free will offering.

Monday, Mar 07

Potluck • 12:30 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St.

Waseca Blue Jay Booster Club • 7 p.m., Waseca High School, 1717 2nd St NW. In the Media Center

Tuesday, Mar 08

Medicare Training Sessions • 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.

Wednesday, Mar 09

Pfeffer • 1 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St.

Thursday, Mar 10

Bingo and Supper • 4-6 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St.

Tuscan Lodge No 77 • 7 p.m., Masonic Temple, 831 3rd Ave NE, Waseca.

Birthday bingo & supper • 3-5 p.m., Waseca Area Senior Center, 308 N State St., Waseca. Members only

Waseca SWCD Board of Supervisors meeting • 6:30 p.m., SWCD Offices, 300 N. State St., Waseca. 507-835-0603

Friday, Mar 11

Senior Center card games • 12:15 p.m., Waseca Area Senior Center, 308 N State St., Waseca. Bridge begins at 12:15 p.m. and 500 at 1 p.m.

Monday, Mar 14

Stroke Support Group • 6:01 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System, 501 N. State St., Waseca. Conference Rm. C. Call 507-781-8289

Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library Board • 6:30 p.m., Waseca Public Library, 408 N. State St, Waseca.

Waseca Co. Ag. Society • 7 p.m., Waseca County Fairgrounds, Waseca. East Gray Building

Waseca VFW Post 1642 • 7 p.m., Waseca VFW Post 1642, 113 E. Elm Ave.

Tuesday, Mar 15

Waseca County Board • 9:30 a.m., Commissioner's Conference Room, 300 N. State St, Waseca.

Waseca Women of Today • 6:30 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St.

Hope Chapter No. 34 Order of Eastern Star • 7:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, 831 3rd Ave NE, Waseca.

Wednesday, Mar 16

Bingo • 12:30 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St., Waseca.

R-Kids • 7 p.m., Beschnett Building Basement, 212 15th Ave NE, Waseca.

Waseca Lions Club • 12 p.m., Waseca Lakeside Club, 37160 Clear Lake Dr, Waseca.

Thursday, Mar 17

Second Childhood Doll Club of Waseca • 2 p.m., Waseca Highway Building, 1495 5th St SE, Waseca. Call 835-2131

Waseca Rotary Club • 12-1 p.m., Waseca Lakeside Club, 37160 Clear Lake Dr, Waseca.

Friday, Mar 18

Senior Center card games • 12:15 p.m., Waseca Area Senior Center, 308 N State St., Waseca. Bridge begins at 12:15 p.m. and 500 at 1 p.m.

40th Annual Waseca Family Education Early Childhood Fair • 5-7 p.m., at Waseca Intermediate School, 400 19th Ave. NW, Waseca. This fair is all about kids, so bring them along as we will have fun activities to participate in as well.

Monday, Mar 21

Healthy/Happy Babies Clinic • 12:30 p.m., Family Education Center, 501 E. Elm Ave, Waseca.

Waseca Crisis Center Support Group • 6:30 p.m., Waseca Crisis Center, 105 S. State St. Call Tina or Stacy 835-7828

Waseca Co. DFL • 7 p.m., Waseca County East Annex, 300 N. State St., Waseca.

MS Support Group • 7 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System, 501 N. State St., Waseca. Conference Rm A. Call Cindy 833-4003

