Minnesota Winter Hazard Awareness week will be observed Nov. 4 through Nov. 8, 2019.
Winter is the signature season of Minnesota. It's normally a long season of cold temperatures and snow and ice that can last from November through April.
Winter doesn’t slow Minnesotans down. We are just as mobile, social and active during the winter as we are during the summer months. But in order to ensure a safe and enjoyable winter, it is critical to be informed and aware of the potential risks and hazards associated with winter weather and how to avoid them.
That’s why the Minnesota Department of Public Safety division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management in collaboration with the National Weather Service sponsors the annual Winter Hazard Awareness Week.
Winter Hazard Awareness Week is a good opportunity for people, families, businesses and organizations to review, refresh and share winter safety knowledge and habits.
Know the difference between an outlook, watch, warning or advisory for winter weather. Familiarize yourself with snowmobile safety, safety on the ice, frostbite or hyperthermia and carbon monoxide poisoning. Stay informed about winter and holiday fire safety, auto safety, snowplow safety, winter driving tips and car survival kits.
All of these winter hazards could happen to anyone. But, being aware and prepared could make all the difference in the outcome.
For more information contact Waseca County Emergency Management at 507-835-0694 or go to www.hsem.state.mn.us