WASECA — The American Legion Waseca Charter was founded on Oct. 2, 1919.
To celebrate the milestone the American Legion held a week full of activities both for the public and for the members.
On Wednesday, October 2 the American Legion held an open house for the public to come and view military displays along with cupcakes, cake and root-beer floats.
During the week of celebrations there was bingo and trivia held at the American Legion for the public. For the members there was a member dinner and a previous officers dinner with bands following both events.
The dedication of the new Veterans Memorial also fell on the same week of the celebration on Saturday, September 28. Members of the American Legion presented the colors along with members of the VFW Post 1642.