Rumpelstiltskin Storywalk
Join in on an incredible fairytale as part of at Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System’s Fairytale and Folklore Festival on Thursday, Aug. 20 between 5-7:30 p.m at the Montgomery Public Library. At this socially-distanced event, pages from Rumpelstiltskin by Paul O. Zelinsky will be installed along an outdoor path in the park. As readers stroll along the path, they will be directed to the next page in the story. The story will be enhanced by a creative team, led by Erica Forsythe and Jen Popp, which brings the pages alive through props, activities, and surprises.
Presented by Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System. The Festival is made possible in part by funding from the Minnesota Department of Education through a Library Services and Technology Act [LS-00-19-0024-19] grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Cook the Book
Join Waseca Public Library’s cookbook book club! Participants all prepare a dish from the same cookbook. For this months virtual meeting, they'll “share” the dish and their cooking experiences on Zoom on Thursday, Aug. 20 at noon. It’s a great way to meet people in the community, share cooking tips, and get exposed to new foods. Open to all cooking and baking skill levels!
The selected cookbook this session is: Martha Stewart’s Cookie Perfection: 100+ Recipes to Take Your Sweet Treats to the Next Level by Martha Stewart Living.