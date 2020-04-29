The nearly 60 members of the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (NRHEG) Class of 2020 can expect some rather noisy visitors the evening of May 4 beginning around 6 p.m. Community members and school staff will be lining up behind leader vehicles and driving to the homes of each class member, where they will share their good wishes and deliver an individually prepared gift.
School staff and others are invited to gather by 6 p.m. in their vehicles near either of the district’s two school buildings. There, participants will be organized into groups and will follow delivery routes focused around each of the district’s towns.
“The people of the NRHEG community are constantly contacting us, asking what they can do to help support these seniors,” says NRHEG Athletic Director Dan Stork. “We thought this would be a very visible, very cheerful way to show the Class of 2020 that their communities are thinking of them, and want to see their accomplishments acknowledged.”
“This way we can make sure our seniors see…and hear!..how much we care about them,” observes Secondary Principal David Bunn. “We want to send a clear message that we are thinking of them and regret what’s happening. This should bring a few moments of connection…and be a lot of fun!”
The plan is that the caravans will each make their deliveries, share their good wishes, and be on their way home by 8 p.m. or so. Expenses for the adventure are being covered by a large donation from the Parent-Teacher Organization, by donations from past and present school staff members, and by the school district. Anyone who wants more information can check the NRHEG School website, or contact the school at 507-465-3205.