WASECA — The Waseca Fire Department will be doing a controlled burn on Tuesday, Aug. 13 starting at 5:30 p.m. at 708 S. State St., next to the American Legion.
The department hopes to be done by 10:30/11 p.m. that night. US Highway 13 will not be closed down initially unless there is a safety concern that arises, including gawkers. There will be police on scene to help with this. Though some streets in the area will be closed and the affected residents have been notified.
This burn will be for all firefighters in Waseca who are looking for a training opportunity.
“This is open to everybody (firefighters of Waseca) and a lot of opportunity for an interior attack,” Waseca Fire Department Chief John Underwood said. “It’s wonderful training for us in a controlled environment.”