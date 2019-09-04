The Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System has a number of events planned at its libraries from Sept. 9 through Sept. 14.
Elysian Area Library
Create Your Own Comic Book Character
Learn creative writing tools and drawing tips to help create a comic book character at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 14. Led by author Trisha Speed Shaskan and author/illustrator Stephen Shaskan, this program is geared for 7 to 12 year old students. Participants should bring a pencil, notebook and/or sketchbook and anything else they would like to draw or write with. Free and open to the public.
Janesville Public Library
Level Up: Marble Run Legos
Combine Legos, tracks and marbles to create a wild chain reaction on Tuesday, September 10 at 4 p.m. Registration is required for this free event that is geared for ages 7 to 12. Stop by the Library to register or call 507-234-6605.
Le Center Public Library
Science Lab
Let science amaze you. Watch water walk, create bouncy balls and fit your body through an index card on Monday, September 9 at 5 p.m. Registration is required for this free event that is geared for ages 7 to 12. Stop by the Library to register or call 507-357-6792.
Le Sueur Public Library
Level Up: Osmo Masterpiece
Supercharge drawing skills with this interactive drawing tool. Whatever image kids pick, Masterpiece can transform it into an easy-to-follow outline. Then, using the screen as an interactive guide, kids can draw it on paper perfectly on Friday, September 13 at 3:30 p.m. This free event is geared for ages 7 to 12.
Montgomery Public Library
Rock-n-Roll Trivia
Girl groups, Beatlemania, guitar gods, disco, hair bands, boy bands, grunge rap and more. Assemble a team of up to three players to test your music knowledge cover the 1960s-1990s on Tuesday, September 10 at 6:30 p.m.
Level Up: Rolling Robots
Code our Spheros (rolling robots) to move, then compete in a Sphero tournament on Saturday, September 14 at 10 a.m. Registration is required. This free event is geared for ages 7 to 12. No coding experience necessary. Stop by the Library to register or call 507-364-7615.
New Richland Public Library
Level Up: Sonic Pi
Create music like a DJ with numbers. Participants will use the Sonic Pi program to play with sounds on Monday, September 9 at 4 p.m. This free event is geared for ages 7 to 12.
Musical Story Time
Author/Illustrator Stephen Shaskan reads three of his books, plays guitar and sing songs, and draws on the whiteboard in this half-hour, interactive story time at 10 a.m on Wednesday, September 11.
Stephen Shaskan is an author/illustrator and music maker with twelve years of early childhood education experience. His books include: “A Dog is a Dog”, “The Three Triceratops Tuff”, “Max Speed”, “Toad on the Rod: A Cautionary Tale”, “Big Choo” and “Toad on the Road: Mama and Me”.
This program is for kids and adults of all ages and is free and open to the public.
Waldorf Public Library
Crafty Crew
Get crafty with autumn nature print projects on Thursday, September 12 at 4:30 p.m. This free event is geared for ages 4 to 7. Registration required—stop by the library or call 507-239-2248.
Waterville Public Library
Level Up: Bloxels
Build a video game from scratch using a Bloxels gameboard, colored blocks and an iPad on Wednesday, September 11 at 3:45 p.m. Registration is required. This free event is geared for ages 7 to 12. Stop by the Library to register or call 507-362-8462.