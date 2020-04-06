Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Superintendent Kurt Stumpf provides COVID-19 update.
Distance Learning
On Monday, March 30, JWP students and staff kicked off Distance Learning. Although Flexible Learning Days and the district’s one-to-one Chromebook initiative have accelerated the planning, there have still been some obstacles, such as no internet access availability or providing feedback to students, which the district needed to account for. Information is posted and will be continuously updated on the district website (www.jwp.k12.mn.us). Governor Walz has stated the earliest students would return to the school building would be Tuesday, May 5.
Emergency Food Service Program
The Food Service Department, led by Sara Meihak, is continuing a high-quality breakfast and lunch program for all children 18 and under. The program is free to all children, no matter parent’s income level, due to an approved application that Meihak submitted with the state of Minnesota. Meals are preassembled and prepackaged into bags or covered containers. Breakfast and lunch are served together. Multiple meals of breakfast and lunch are given during each distribution date to ensure all students have access to meals five days a week.
The normal distribution of grab-and-go breakfast and lunches are on Mondays and Thursdays.
Pick-up locations:
- Janesville At the JWP main doors S1 from 5-6 p.m.
- Waldorf In front of the Community Center from 5-5:30 p.m.
- Pemberton South side of the Community Center from 6-6:30 p.m.
If students have any dietary needs or food allergies, please contact Meihak at smeihak@isd2835.org and the district will do its best to accommodate. More information can be found on the district COVID-19 website (https://sites.google.com/isd2835.org/covid-19/home)
Backpack Program & Janesville Food Shelf
The Janesville Food Shelf serves children in the JWP School District and Trinity Lutheran School by providing food for weekend meals. In the midst of school closings, store closings and social distancing the JFS is hoping to continue to provide services to the community and the backpack program, which is currently sitting at 130 students and climbing.
The JFS is looking for donations to purchase items for the backpack program or donations of single-serve items such as meals, fruit, granola and breakfast bars, individual shelf-stable milks and drinks.
Items can be dropped off at the Janesville Food Shelf or at JWP Schools. The entryway at the JWP schools is open between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. for food drop off. Items can also be dropped off at the western entryway of Trinity Lutheran Church between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Talk with someone in the JWP office to drop off a financial donation, with checks made payable to Janesville Food Shelf.
Care for Children of Healthcare & Emergency Workers
The JWP School District staff is also providing free childcare for currently enrolled students aged 12 and under who are children of emergency workers critical to the State’s response to COVID-19. These services are being provided Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.. If someone is an emergency worker who is in need of childcare, they can sign up on the JWP district COVID-19 website (https://sites.google.com/isd2835.org/covid-19/home). For more information in regards to the emergency childcare program, contact Andrea Kronbach, Community Education Director at akronbach@isd2835.org