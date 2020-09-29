Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System will be launching its circulating hotspots and Outdoor Adventurer Backpacks on Thursday, Oct. 1.
Patrons can stop by the libraries to check out a Wi-Fi hotspot for three weeks. A hotspot allows users to connect to the internet anywhere on any wireless-enabled device, such as a laptop, tablet, smartphone, or printer. Up to 15 devices can connect to the hotspot at one time and there are no data plan fees or data limits. Check one out to attend virtual meetings, apply for jobs, connect with loved ones, or explore the internet.
The Library System has twenty hotspots available to check out and hopes to expand the collection. Enabling library users to take the internet home offers a number of benefits to the community, such as providing internet options to rural areas with poor or no broadband coverage, additional wireless bandwidth for households who are distance learning or working from home, better access to healthcare through improved virtual visits, and access to community members who cannot afford internet service.
The hotspots are available to library patrons ages 18+ living in Waseca and Le Sueur counties. A hotspot can be borrowed for three weeks. At this time, users won’t be able to renew hotspots, as the Library System wants as many patrons as possible to gain access to the devices.
These hotspots are available for checkout at all nine libraries within the regional library system. This project was funded in part by Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation.
Library patrons can also grab one of the library system’s Outdoor Adventurer backpacks for their next outdoor activity! These bags come a variety of supplies, including Minnesota nature guides for identification of plants, animals, and birds; miniature microscopes; bug catchers; binoculars; and specimen jars. The backpacks will inspire outdoor exploration fun while connecting with nature. They are made for children ages 4 and up.
“This is the perfect kit for family outdoor fun,” said Stacy Lienemann, Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System Director, “With the pandemic robbing us of many of our annual events, the library system is committed to helping families find creative ways to connect and continue to fill their lives with unforgettable experiences.”
The backpacks are available for checkout at Elysian Area Library, Le Center Public Library, Le Sueur Public Library, Montgomery Public Library, New Richland Public Library, and Waseca Public Library. This Project Get Outdoors project aims to connect kids with nature and is sponsored by the Barb Penny Youth Fund.