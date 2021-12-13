The Southwest Minnesota Region of Mayo Clinic Health System announced today it is awarding $50,000 to local nonprofits in the communities it serves, including $10,000 to organizations in New Prague.
The funding is part of a total of $500,000 being distributed across the Mayo Clinic enterprise as part of the Season of Gratitude program.
"We are excited to provide special Season of Gratitude grants to our communities that support basic needs and underrepresented groups," says Mackenzie Miller, Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague administrator. "We are thankful for these nonprofit organizations in our communities and are happy to support their mission."
The two organizations receiving Season of Gratitude funds in New Prague include:
- PFLAG New Prague chapter, $5,000.
- Southern Valley Alliance (SVA), $5,000.
"SVA is so appreciative of the partnership and support given through the Season of Gratitude funds," says Christie Larson, executive director of Southern Valley Alliance. "This donation allows us to continue to expand services for victims of domestic violence in Scott and Carver counties with critical programs, such as a 24/7 crisis line, safety planning and advocacy services."
Mayo Clinic Health System collaborates with local community organizations all year long, supporting efforts to improve the health and wellness of communities, with a focus on mental health, substance abuse and chronic diseases.
Waseca:
- Bethlehem Inn of Waseca, $3,000.
- Lutheran Social Service’s Waseca Meals on Wheels, $3,000.
- Waseca Area Neighborhood Service Center, $4,000.