Mayo Clinic Health System is resuming operations at five area clinics that had been closed for several weeks to reallocate staff to respond to the surge of patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
The clinics at Mankato-Northridge, Le Sueur, Janesville and Waterville, Minnesota, will reopen Monday, Jan. 18. The clinic in Belle Plaine, Minnesota, will reopen Monday, Jan. 25.
In addition, the visitor policy for hospitalized patients in Mankato, New Prague, Fairmont, St. James and Waseca, Minnesota, will change to allow one visitor per patient, effective Friday, Jan. 15. Previously, due to the COVID-19 surge, visitors were not allowed, aside from compassionate exceptions in some circumstances.
Compassionate exceptions for more than one visitor may be granted on a case-by-case basis. All visitors will be screened prior to entry.
Visit Mayo Clinic Health System's COVID-19 resource site for contact information; the most up-to-the-minute information about COVID-19; and what to do if you have symptoms, unrelated health care needs, or need to visit someone at the clinic or hospital.