WASECA — Operation Battle Buddy is hosting another 3 Legion Ruck Saturday, Oct. 26 to help raise awareness and prevention for active military and veteran suicide.
The 3 Legion Ruck will start at 6:30 a.m. at the Waseca American Legion where they will be putting names and photos of veterans who have died from suicide on rucksacks and stepping off at 7 a.m.
This is about a 14-mile walk to Morristown with support vehicles holding supplies following. These vehicles also provide a break for those who need it and provide rides back to Waseca after the ruck and program.
Another group will be starting from the Faribault American Legion to ruck to the Morristown American Legion meeting the Waseca group around noon for a program.
This ruck is to raise awareness for active military and veteran suicide because 22 veterans and one active military member take their life daily.
Operation Battle Buddy is a group for youth to meet older kids who also have a sibling, parent, or step family member that has either served or is serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.
For more information on the 3 Legion Ruck check out the Operation Battle Buddy Facebook event and page.