Dear friends,
This past Friday I was on my way to New Richland Care Centre for Mass. The sun was very bright, and it was just on my eyes that I could not even look at the road properly. I tried lowering the sunshade to give me a better view of the road and that effort was of a very little use. With strained eyes I was trying to find the road and drive. All of a sudden I happened to see some shade on my car and on the road. I was happily surprised to see the shade, because I was able to see the road without straining my eyes. But that happiness did not last for too long. Immediately the sun was on my face again. I had to strain my eyes to find the road. And again, came the shade. This “on-and-off” game went on for little more than a minute. I became curious to know what was going on. I looked above at the sky. It was the smoke that was coming out of the ethanol plant at the outskirts of the town of Janesville. After I had gone past the ethanol plant the sun was continuously on my eyes and I had a really hard time driving.
I was thinking about what was happening. For the first time when I was under the shade of the smoke, I felt happy and only later I came to know that it was only a short-lived relief. I knew the sun was going to be bright all through my driving that morning. Because when I started my driving, I saw that the sky was very clear except the horizon. But that little shade cheated me to believe that I was going to be in the shadow all through my driving. But that did not happen.
In our lives too we are often cheated by many short-lived comforts. Though in our brain we know that they are going to be short-lived, we are somehow enticed by those momentary pleasures. May be the material wealth we have, may be the positions and power that one may hold, may be the seemingly good health that one may enjoy, may be the fame and name we gain through our so called achievements, may be the relationships that we cherish, all these things give us happiness for a short while and they ultimately come to cease at one point of time in our life. We know this for sure that these things will expire before we could expect. But what do we do? We run after these temporary pleasures. That is the stupidity of human beings.
There is something that gives us eternal and infinite happiness and joy. That joy is the one that is provided by the great Provider, God. To seek and find Him is the greatest achievement of our life and that will give us an everlasting happiness. But the unfortunate thing about that is that, it is not tangible. It is only intangible. Our sense which were used to the tangible things can not fully grasp and enjoy the intangible entities, like God. That is why we run after the tangible means of happiness. To train our hearts and minds to grasp the intangible entities is another rewarding task of our life. Our spiritual life with more involvement is one way towards that training.
Let us try to enjoy the intangible and the reward will be very tangible.
Seek the LORD while He may be found; Call upon Him while He is near (Isaiah: 55:6)
Father Antony Arokiyam