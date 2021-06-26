Weather Alert

...URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING EXPECTED... Heavy rain will cause minor flooding in the following counties... Le Sueur...Blue Earth...Waseca...Nicollet... * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 1133 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain that will cause urban and small stream flooding in the area. One to two inches of rain have already fallen, with additional rainfall expected. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Mankato, North Mankato, Eagle Lake, Janesville, Waterville, Madison Lake, Elysian, Skyline, Smiths Mill and Greenland. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. &&