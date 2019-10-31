Author Chad Lewis will present "Minnesota's Gangster Past" at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the Waseca Library.
Filled with deadly bank robberies, explosive shootouts, brutal murders, and daring kidnappings, this presentation lets the audience discover the grisly locations where the gangster history will never die.
For over two decades Chad Lewis has traveled the back roads of the world in search of the strange and unusual. Chad has been featured on the Discovery Channel's A Haunting, William Shatner's Weird or What, ABC's Scariest Places on Earth, along with being a frequent contributor on Ripley's Believe it or Not Radio. With a Masters Degree in Psychology, Chad has authored over 20 books in the strange and unusual. The more bizarre the legend, the more likely it is that you will find Chad there.