The Waseca County Public Health Department has begun its COVID-19 vaccinations with 50 local emergency responders on Jan. 6.
Public Health nurses administered the vaccine that is in the beginning stages of being rolled out in the county.
COVID-19 vaccine allocations are done at the state level and vaccinations of priority populations will take time. Waseca Public Health Director Sarah Berry said it could be months before it is readily available to the general public.
“We know that the arrival of the vaccine does not mean an immediate end to this pandemic," Berry said in a statement. “While vaccine remains limited, priority populations identified by the state of Minnesota are now being vaccinated. We will continue to work with the South Central Healthcare Coalition and other local partners as we plan further vaccine administration.”
To provide better communication about the vaccine, Waseca Public Health created a vaccine webpage where the community can check the current vaccine status. Those who fall into the current priority groups will be contacted through their employer or living facility.
Though the vaccine is becoming more available, Berry still urges people to remain home when possible, continue to social distance at least six feet apart, telework if possible and avoid close contact with those who are sick.
“We need to be patient a little longer,” Berry said in the statement. “Until vaccine is available to all who are interested, people will still need to wear masks, social distance and seek medical care if they are feeling ill.”