The Twin Valley Council Boy Scouts of America, hosted its annual Scouting for Food campaign collecting the equivalent of nearly 67,000 pounds of food for 24 separate food shelves throughout 15 counties in south central Minnesota. Locally, the Waseca County troop raised 2,373 pounds in food donations and $260 in cash donations.
“Do a Good Turn Daily” is the Cub Scout motto and “To help other people at all times” is part of the Scout Oath. Part of the Scout Law is to be Helpful and Friendly. The Scouting for Food Campaign is just one way Scouting helps teach young men and women to live up to this portion of their pledge.