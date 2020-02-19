On Monday, March 16 at the Waseca County Courthouse East Annex there will be skywarn spotter training for those interested in learning.
There are two classes on that day for convenience. The first class is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the second one is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
This class is to improve public safety during severe weather events in Waseca County through the enhancement of the SKYWARN Spotter network
Anyone who is interested in public safety during severe weather events in Waseca County, including fire departments, law enforcement, EMS, first responders, school administrators, street & highway departments, public officials, hospital and nursing home staff, emergency management volunteers, and any previously trained spotters who have not taken an updated SKYWARN class within the last two years should take this class.
This class is open to the public hosted by the public safety agency dedicated to severe weather safety.
Staff meteorologists from the National Weather Service, Chanhassen Office will teach these classes.
To register call the Waseca County Emergency Management Office at 835-0694 or email e.m@co.waseca.mn.us — please leave your name and class preference (1:00 or 6:00) when registering.
Although prior registration is preferred, walk-ins are always welcome.