The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) District 7 recently announced two new additions to its management team. Zachary Tess was appointed Assistant District Engineer (ADE) for Program Delivery and Scott Morgan was appointed Assistant District Engineer for Maintenance Operations (AME). District 7 includes 13 counties in south central and southwestern Minnesota with offices in Mankato and Windom.
Tess started in his new role as ADE for Program Delivery on Dec. 1 and leads the areas of road design, planning, project management, traffic management, materials, and hydraulics.
Tess has over 14 years of experience at MnDOT where he’s served as project management group lead and worked with transportation project development including project management and design. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Tess is a registered professional engineer and certified project management professional. A native of Wisconsin, Tess now resides in Mankato with his wife Samantha, and their two children.
Tess and his staff of approximately 60 are responsible for delivering an annual construction program of about $100 million, on more than 1,300 miles of state and federal highways.
Effective Dec. 8, Scott Morgan is leading maintenance operations for MnDOT District 7. Morgan and his staff of approximately 160 are responsible for maintaining over 1,300 miles of state and federal highways, 469 bridges and 10 rest areas. Highway maintenance workers are located strategically throughout the district in 20 truck stations and provide snow and ice control and maintain the state transportation system.
Morgan has been employed with MnDOT for over 19 years. He brings experience in hydraulics, bridge, and maintenance operations. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree and Master of Science degree in Agricultural Engineering from the University of Minnesota Institute of Technology in Minneapolis and is a licensed professional civil engineer. A native of Wells, Scott resides in Mankato with his wife Julie and their three children.
“Zak and Scott have a broad knowledge and experience that will serve MnDOT District 7 well in program delivery and maintenance operations,” said Greg Ous, District Engineer. “They value building relationships with employees, communities and our external partners.”
For more information on MnDOT District 7 visit www.dot.state.mn.us/d7.