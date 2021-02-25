Waseca County Public Health is hosting its first COVID-19 vaccine clinic for residents older than 65.
The clinic will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the Community Service Building, 1000 W. Elm Ave., Waseca. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be administered.
There is a limited amount of vaccine available and appointments will be taken on a first come, first serve basis. Pre-registration is required. Appointments can be scheduled at www.co.waseca.mn.us/434/VACCINATION-INFORMATION.
Additional clinics will be held as more vaccine becomes available.