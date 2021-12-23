Between ribbon cuttings, awards and welcoming new members, the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce and its ambassadors kept busy this year.
Photos of the Chamber Ambassadors' visits are courtesy of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Premium digital subscription
✓ Complete access to southernmin.com on your desktop, tablet and phone
✓ E-Editions of ALL print editions
✓ Cancel anytime
✓ Digital access on your desktop, tablet and phone
✓ Waseca County News E-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime
Between ribbon cuttings, awards and welcoming new members, the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce and its ambassadors kept busy this year.
Photos of the Chamber Ambassadors' visits are courtesy of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.