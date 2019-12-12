Mayo Clinic Health System recently donated a total of $30,000 in year-end Season of Giving funds to organizations and projects across the region, including food shelves and schools.
Waseca Public Schools received a donation of $2,000 for a November 2019 Youth Frontiers Courage and Respect retreat that all eighth graders participated in.
“An important part of the mission of Mayo Clinic Health System is to invest in the well-being of our communities,” James Hebl, M.D., regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System said in a press release. “We are proud to support area schools and organizations that are doing such important work across the region.”
In addition to the Season of Giving grants, Mayo Clinic Health System has awarded more than $200,000 in grants to local community organizations in 2019.