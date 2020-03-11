Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Sacred Heart 1424 of Waseca held its annual education contest.
Each year there is a theme with the 2020 theme of “Living in harmony with others” and “Blessed are the peacemakers.”
For the competition there are four categories; art, computer art, poetry and essay, that adults or students fourth grade and up can enter for the competition.
This year four fourth grade Sacred Heart Catholic School students won and all four entered in the art category.
The winners are Ashley Fliflet, Kaiya Popisil, Patsy Sandoval and Maren Schimming.
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas states on its website that it is one of the oldest and largest organizations of Catholic women in the Americas.
This group donates to charities, provides scholarship programs and strives “to be helping hands where there is pain, poverty, sorrow or sickness.”
“Unity and Charity,” is the motto of the group.
The Waseca chapter of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Education Chairman Carole Schumacher said the group engages in creative and spiritual programs, which provides members with the opportunity to develop their God given talents in meaningful ways that influence the welfare of the church and all the people throughout the world.
Catholic Daughters of the Americas was formed over 100 years ago and today there are over 66,000 members, 1,150 local chapters in 45 states across the country and in Puerto Rico, Mexico, Guam, the Virgin Islands, Kenya and Peru.
In Waseca the group meets once a month on the second Tuesday at 7 p.m. There are members from all around the Waseca County area; Janesville, New Richland, Waterville and Waseca are represented in the group.
Girls between the ages of six and 10 are considered Juniorettes and girls between 11 and 18 years old are Juniors in the Junior Catholic Daughters of the Americas program. Women 18 years or older are considered members of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas.