The applications for the COVID Recovery Grant are now open at bit.ly/3CsUD30.
Grant dollars are meant for businesses and some nonprofits. Two hundred full-time employees is the maximum allowed for eligibility.
Woman-owned, minority-owned, and veteran-owned businesses, as well as those with fewer than six full-time employees, are eligible for specific pots of money.
Greater Minnesota will receive the same amount of money as the metro area. Considering there is a cap on how much money can go to businesses in the metro, this is an advantage to Greater Minnesota businesses. There is only a 10-day window for applications.