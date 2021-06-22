The Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System is holding several virtual events this summer, open for the public to register at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.
Bison Tales: DNR naturalist Scott Kudelka will share the natural history of bison at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30 via Zoom. Kudelka will explain how Minnesota has become part of an effort to make sure this animal survives well into the future.
Your Tales about Tails: Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System is hosting a virtual pet show-and-tell at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 2. Attendees are invited to introduce their pet and share a story about them. There will also be a visit from a local humane society. Ages 5+.
Watercolor Series: Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System is hosting a four-session watercolor virtual workshop series at the library at 7 p.m. on July 6, 13, 20, and 22. Participants will play with watercolor techniques from Creativebug artists and create textured, frameable art. All supplies will be provided. This free event is geared for teens and adults.