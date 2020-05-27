The Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System will host a Fairytale and Folklore Festival June 9-July 30 at various locations throughout the area. The Festival features a who's who of fairytale and folktale authors and illustrators ready to share their stories and craft. Connect to these stories through enhanced story walks, a shadow puppet performance and workshop, book clubs, ukelele sing-a-longs, craft projects, and more.
Authors and illustrators participating in the Festival’s virtual events include: Renee Ahdieh, Katherine Arden, Soman Chainani, Melissa de la Cruz, Jessica Day George, Adam Gidwitz, Shannon Hale, Leigh Hodgkinson, Gail Carson Levine, Sandhya Menon, Brandon Mull. Donna Jo Napoli, Dan Santat, Melissa Savage, and Sam Wedelich.
At the Festival’s story walks, pages from children’s books will be installed along a path. As readers stroll along the path, they will be directed to the next page in the story. The stories will be enhanced by artists and creative teams who will bring the page alive through props, activities, and surprises. The books featured in the Festival’s story walks include: The Yeti and the Jolly Lama: A Tale of Friendship by Lama Surya Das and Vivian Miker, The Twelve Dancing Princesses by Brigette Barrager, Beauty and the Beasty by Ursula Jones, Anansi and the Moss-Covered Rock by Eric A. Kimmel, and Rumplestiltskin by Paul O. Zelinsky.
Seth Eberle will lead a children’s puppet workshop where kids will create a shadow puppet stage, puppets, and learn how to stage their own show using supplies from curbside take and make packs. Kids will need to register by June 1st. Later in June he will later perform “The Pied Piper” showcasing his unique shadow puppet skills in an unforgettable Zoom experience.
Hanna Cesario will lead fairytale and folklore-inspired ukulele sing-a-longs Fridays in July and August where she will teach attendees the chords, strumming patterns, and words to a few songs.
Library staff will teach kids how to make a wish jar, a crown, and a Rumplestiltskin letters (using supplies from curbside take and make packs) as well as lead fairytale and folklore-focused book clubs throughout the summer.
Free and open to the public. Most events require advance registration at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/festival
Presented by Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System. The Festival is made possible in part by funding from the Minnesota Department of Education through a Library Services and Technology Act [LS-00-19-0024-19] grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.