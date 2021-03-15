Mayo Clinic Health System in Waseca was recently named one of the Top 100 Critical-Access Hospitals in the U.S. by IVantage Health Analytics and The Chartis Center for Rural Health.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Waseca scored in the top 100 of Critical-Access Hospitals on IVantage Health Analytics' Hospital Strength Index. The index is the industry's most comprehensive rating of rural providers. It provides the data foundation for the annual Rural Relevance Study, and its results are the basis for many of rural healthcare's most prominent awards, advocacy efforts and legislative initiatives.
"We are honored by this recognition," said Martin Herrmann, the medical director for Mayo Clinic Health System in Waseca. "Being named a top 100 Critical-Access Hospital is a reflection of all of our staff's dedication to providing outstanding care to our patients."
The Top 100 Critical-Access Hospitals play a key role in providing a safety net to communities across America, and the index measures them across eight pillars of hospital strength: inpatient share ranking, outpatient share ranking, cost, charge, quality, outcomes, patient perspectives and financial stability.