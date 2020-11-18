You’ve Been Booked Picture Book Subscription Service
Sign up to check out a pack of picture books hand-selected by library staff every three weeks. Library staff will select books based on your child’s unique interests. Subscribers can pick up the books at curbside service, have them delivered, or check them out in the library. Simply return the books and the bag with your regular library materials. Geared for ages 0-6.
Currently available at Elysian Area Library, Janesville Public Library, Le Sueur Public Library, Montgomery Public Library, and Waseca Public Library.
Register at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getbooked or request a form at a participating library.
Teen Hunt a Killer
Teens will use their detective skills to solve a thrilling murder mystery. They will receive a pack of clues monthly for six months and meet monthly to discuss the case. Each month they will sort through the evidence, decode ciphers, piece together clues, and solve the crime. Teens are encouraged to sign up with friends for an event they will not be able to stop talking about. Geared for ages 13-18. Registration is required. The first event will take place via Zoom at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21. Register at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/fall.
Collage and Paper Sculpture Grab-and-Go Pack
Kids can create delightful, colorful artworks using collage and papercrafting techniques with this grab-and-go pack. Geared for ages 7-12.
Available at all Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System libraries. Register for the kit at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/fall. Good while supplies last.
Teen Book Club
Teens are invited to read Skyhunter by Marie Lu and discuss the novel at a Teen Book Club meeting via Zoom on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 3:30 pm. Register at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/fall.