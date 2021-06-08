The Field of Flags will be a highlight of this year's Rochesterfest and people can honor heroes by purchasing a flag sponsorship through the Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation of Southeast Minnesota.
These flags are meant to honor all Americans including military soldiers, first responders, the heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic or someone special in your life.
All proceeds benefit the Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation of Southeast Minnesota at Soldiers Field Memorial Park in Rochester. The memorial will honor and remember fallen officers of Southeast Minnesota, including those in Rice, Steele, Dodge, Goodhue, Waseca and Le Sueur counties. Currently, 30 officers have given the ultimate sacrifice.
Construction of the memorial is likely to start this year.
There are two options for purchasing a flag sponsorship. Deadline is June 18.
Online at LawEnforcementMemorial.org/donate.html. Mail a check and include the name of the person(s) you are honoring to the Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation of Southeast Minnesota (101 4th St. SE, Rochester, MN 55904)
Sponsorship levels for honoring an individual person or a group of people:
$25 - Single Hero - 1 Flag
$100 - Squad/Unit - 4 Flags
$500 - Shift/Platoon - 20 Flags
$1,000 - Division - 40 Flags
$2,500 - Organization - 100 Flags
The flags will be located at Soldiers Memorial Field Park in Rochester June 21-26 during Rochesterfest. Flag sponsorships will also be available at Rochesterfest during various times.
“We are excited to honor the heroes of the pandemic with the Field of Flags as well as military veterans and first responders,” said Kevin Torgerson, Olmsted County Sheriff and President of the Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation of Southeast Minnesota. “The last 15 months taught us how important so many different professions are. A huge amount of community members stepped up during the pandemic and worked extremely hard. Help us celebrate them!”
More information about the Foundation and Memorial can be found at LawEnforcementMemorial.org. Donations are tax-deductible.