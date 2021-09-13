Beth Bogen, Waseca Intermediate School physical education teacher, shared the story of her fight with cancer through a post by the Facebook group Waseca Football Association.
“Our honorary Caption is Mrs. Beth Bogen, wife, mom, and Waseca Intermediate School phy. ed. teacher,” the group said in a statement. “Beth Bogen is a fighter and we are honored to help support her in her battle.”
Bogen’s story, published on the Facebook group on 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, is as follows:
“In January 2020, I visited the doctor to get some medicine for a chronic cough that developed late in 2019. I was given some medicine, but a chest x-ray was done to check for pneumonia. As I left the doctor’s office, I was called to immediately return for some blood work as a significant mass was noted. I was referred to Rochester to have the mass removed. The surgery was to be 1 hour and ended up being over 4 hours, and the mass, which was attached to my nerves of the thoracic spine and resting on my lung, was the size of a softball and was identified as cancerous. Over the next 5 months, I completed 4, 4-day long inpatient chemotherapy treatments, followed by 33 radiation treatments. I completed my treatment, feeling good, so I headed back to school in the fall of 2021. I continued blood work, MRIs, CT scans, and oncology follow-ups every 3 months, which were clear.
“In early June, just following the school year, my health took a turn for the worse. My memory, ability to process my thoughts, and ability to produce my thoughts into accurate conversation became dysfunctional. In addition, I knew I did not feel right. I asked to be taken to the ER in Owatonna, where they did an MRI and referred me to the ER in Rochester, where I was admitted. I spent the next 5 days being assessed and taking medications to help take down swelling in my brain and get me to be stable. I was discharged for 2 days and was readmitted Jun 16, 2021 for Gamma Knife Radiation and Brain Surgery to remove the larger of the 3 masses. I spent approximately 44 hours following surgery in ICU. Day 1, following surgery, there were a few setbacks, which were stabilized using medication and IVs. Day 2, following some Speech, Occupational, and Physical Therapy assessments, along with the rest of the neurological surgical team evaluation, I was discharged from the hospital. A follow-up with the medical team and scans will be completed 2 months post-surgery to determine what the next steps will be.
“I am married to Pat for 20 years and have taught for 22 years, 21 of which were in Waseca. I have 3 children: Taylor 17 years old (football, hockey, baseball), Samantha 15 years old (volleyball, hockey, softball), and Kendra 13 years old (volleyball, hockey, softball). Their activities have allowed me to connect with people, enjoy the beautiful weather, and take it easy so I can heal. I am excited to continue to get stronger, again start the school year, and have activities return to normal after a crazy year.”