Itron donated $5,000 to an engineering class at the Waseca high school. Front row left to right: Mark Denn, Marco Cruz, Ben Diedrich, Adam Malecha, Brian Voss. Back row left to right: Jack Meeriman, Jeanne Swanson, Bill Kuschel, Charlie Huttemier, Tom Lee and Jason Miller. (Bailey Grubish/Waseca County News)