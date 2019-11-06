Itron in Waseca donated $5,000 to the Waseca High School S.T.E.M. program.
Mark Denn and Brian Voss of Itron were able to present the high school class with the check.
The money donated is for purchasing up-to-date equipment for the S.T.E.M. program. Having the right technology will allow for the class to be taught at the right level and help prepare the students for college.
This money was in conjunction with Tour Manufacturing when the students were able to tour Itron along with a tour day for the public.
The purpose of the tours was to raise awareness of what manufacturing is today and what career opportunities are available at Itron in Waseca. Itron wants to make sure they keep jobs in Waseca with plenty of opportunities.